Steve Reveals Whether He Thought He Lead Mishel On

Steve joined Hit Entertainment for a chat this morning to discuss all things MAFS & if he thought he was leading Mishel on.

Steve dropped a bombshell on MAFS last week, admitting he wasn't attracted to his wife, Mishel.

This came as a surprise to the bubbly mum of two, who seemed keen to work on things with her matched husband.

So, did he lead her on? What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page!

Missed the chat? Here's what Steve had to say about claims he's leading Mishel on:

Want MORE MAFS goss? It's all here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.