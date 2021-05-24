Steve Aoki Drops A Remix Of Avril Lavigne's 'Complicated'

You know what they say, everything old is new again... and that goes for Avril Lavigne's hit 'Complicated' as it gets a remix.

DJ Steve Aoki has done the honors this time, releasing a dance version of the 2002 track featuring Yves V and Ryan Caraveo.

You can get your hands on 'Complicated' and relive your early 2000's here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!