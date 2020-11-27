STEPS Claire Reveals Teen Sons Reaction To Her TikTok Account

With everything 90's being cool again (even the use of that word) it also means our favourite pure pop, singing and dancing group STEPS are back in our lives in a big way.

The guys dropped their new album 'What The Future Holds' TODAY and when Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill spoke with Claire from the group, she revealed what went down when her teenage son found out she had joined TikTok!

LISTEN below...

If you're longing for some pop to spark your day, get your hands on the album here and check out some of the incredible videos that guys have dropped below.

