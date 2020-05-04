CONFIRMED: Stephenie Meyer Is Releasing New Twilight Book ‘Midnight Sun’

Last week, we all collectively lost our minds when Stephenie Meyer began a countdown on her website, teasing the release of a much anticipated new book.

Fans were 99% sure the clock was counting down to the unfinished Twilight book titled Midnight Sun.

Meyer was writing Midnight Sun back in 2008, a version of Twilight from Edward’s perspective. But after drafts of the book leaked online, the author released 12 chapters online for fans and announced the book would remain incomplete.

In 2015, Meyer told Hypable that she continued but then halted writing the book again when Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James announced a Christian’s-perspective book titled Grey. However, she still had plans to finish it one day.

Now, we can confirmed, that day has come; Midnight Sun has finally risen!

The book will be hitting shelves this August 4th - so mark your calendars now!

“I hope this announcement doesn’t seem ill-timed; I really considered delaying the release until the world was back to normal. However, 1) who knows when that will be? And 2) you guys have waited long enough. Much longer than long enough, actually,” Meyer wrote in a letter to fans.

“… Working on a book for more than thirteen years is a strange experience. I’m not the same person I was then. My children have all grown up. My back got weird. The world is a different place. I can only imagine all the things that have changed for you,” she continued.

“But completing Midnight Sun has brought back to me those early days of Twilight when I first met many of you. We had a lot of fun, didn’t we? Throwing proms and hanging out in hotel rooms and reading on the beach (while getting the most epic sunburns of our lives).

“We made hilarious t-shirts and fabulous websites. We found kindred spirits that are still in our lives now. I hope going back to the beginning of Bella’s and Edward’s story reminds you of all that fun, too.”

The author also beckoned fans to stay tuned for further updates regarding a book tour, music and contest.

Naturally, fans are reacting hilariously on Twitter:

See you in the line on 4th August, everyone!

