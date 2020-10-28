Steph Claire Smith Has Announced She's Pregnant With Her First Child!

Yay for Mini Miller!

Article heading image for Steph Claire Smith Has Announced She's Pregnant With Her First Child!

Aussie model & co-founder of Keep It Cleaner, Steph Claire Smith has announced she's expecting her first child with husband, Josh Miller!

The star shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of her growing baby bump.

She captioned the photo, "Mini Miller due April 2021 👶🏼❤️ We are absolutely overjoyed, grateful and loving the journey so far".

They shared the news just as Melbourne came out of a strict lockdown today. 

The couple tied the knot in November 2019 after meeting when she was just 12-years-old! TOO CUTE!!!

We're SO excited for Mini Miller to arrive! Congratulations Steph & Josh!

Amber Lowther

28 October 2020

