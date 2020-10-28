Steph Claire Smith Has Announced She's Pregnant With Her First Child!

Aussie model & co-founder of Keep It Cleaner, Steph Claire Smith has announced she's expecting her first child with husband, Josh Miller!

The star shared the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of her growing baby bump.

She captioned the photo, "Mini Miller due April 2021 👶🏼❤️ We are absolutely overjoyed, grateful and loving the journey so far".

They shared the news just as Melbourne came out of a strict lockdown today.

The couple tied the knot in November 2019 after meeting when she was just 12-years-old! TOO CUTE!!!

We're SO excited for Mini Miller to arrive! Congratulations Steph & Josh!

