Stellar Perry Shares Reasons Behind Her Audition Song Choice And Her Surprising Reaction To Lady Gaga Comparisons

Last night we saw The Voice kick off its 2020 season, and honestly thank goodness we're finally watching something other than Netflix.

The first episode has got fans majorly excited for what looks to be a promising season, with incredible talent and wild hairdos, setting a standard that will be difficult to match in the coming episodes.

One of last night's highlights was a stunning cover of Lady Gaga's Always Remember Us This Way by Stellar Perry.

This morning, Hit Network's Krysti & Bodge caught up with Stellar to chat about the choices behind her performance, as well as all the drama that followed it...

She revealed why she decided to sing the Gaga song, best known from the film A Star Is Born (2018), saying:

"That song always gets to me. I remember rehearsing it, I couldn't even make it through to the end, so I was really nervous about singing it. Because, you know, just going through similar stuff in my life as what that song is talking about... I'm not good at letting go at all. It's such a confronting song with those lyrics, and that's why it was also good; it's good to sing things you relate to."

She also had a surprising response to comparisons of her and Lady Gaga, admitting that she agrees, but not because of her sound.

Hear what she had to say...

And in case you missed the dramatic twist added to this season of the show, mentors now have 2 blocks, which they can use to remove another mentor as a choice for the singer auditioning.

Stellar is the first contestant of the season to have a block issued on her behalf, as Delta used hers against Boy George after all four judges turned around. It's safe to say he was not happy about it!

Stellar revealed how she felt about the block being used, stating:

"It shakes things up... because I did have my heart set on Boy George. No doubt in my mind."

Hear how she feels about her pairing with Delta here...

Whether or not things have gone to plan for Stellar, fans are still pulling for her to take out the win.

Listen to the full chat with Stellar Perry in the catch up below...