Stefan Dennis Was Almost Sacked From Neighbours In 2006

The much loved Aussie soap Neighbours is celebrating 35 years with a massive week of drama, including 3 deaths and 5 weddings, packed into back-to-back episodes kicking off tonight at 6:30pm.

Stefan Dennis, who plays the iconic character Paul Robinson, has been a resident of Ramsay Street since the show's beginnings on March 18th, 1985, with a break from 1992-2004.

In celebration of the impressive milestone, Stefan reflected on his favourite storylines, the celebrities he's worked with over his years on the show, and what fans can expect for their fav characters over the next week...

He also spoke about political correctness on television, and explained how the writing team works to incorporate breaking news stories into the show...

Stefan revealed that he almost left Ramsay Street for good after almost being fired in 2006!

Congratulations Neighbours on an unforgettable 35 years.

