Steady Increase In NZ Covid-19 Outbreak, Taking Case Numbers To 210

Sixty-three new cases of covid-19 have been recorded since 9 am yesterday morning in New Zealand, with all but 1 linked to the Auckland Community outbreak.

Sixty-two were community transmissions whilst only 1 is a returned traveller in managed isolation, bringing the number of active cases to 210.

Of the cases, 198 are in Auckland whilst 12 are in Wellington. Twelve people are in hospital but thankfully, none are in ICU.

The Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that although it is an increase from the 48 recorded yesterday, it is not exponential.

"While this is steady growth, it is not exponential. We do know that our actions to slow the spread of the virus will begin to see a slowing of those numbers increasing," he said.

There are two large clusters associated with the outbreak: the Birkdale Social Network cluster (approximately 36 cases) and another associated with the AOG church in Mangere (approximately 105 cases).

Contact tracing locations can be viewed on the Ministry Of Health website.

New Zealand has been in a level four lockdown since Monday which will remain until at least 11:59 pm Tuesday 31 August.

