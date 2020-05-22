With restrictions easing, there are so many places you could go. But we thought, why not support local and do a staycation in the Capital. We’ve handpicked some pretty cool spots for you and your friends to kick it iso-style.

Hotel Realm

One of the most well-known hotels in Canberra is offering something bougie and special. Don’t mind if I do. Located in one of the most beautiful areas of Canberra you could grab a couple of girlfriends, pop a bottle and enjoy a night in. Their beds are absolutely divine and with a 2pm check out – I am going to enjoy every second.

Staycation includes:

Upgrade to Realm Suite

Late Check out (2pm) HELLO SLEEP IN

Free WiFi

Free Parking

Digital Video on Demand and Foxtel

Link https://hotelrealm.com.au/packages/staycation-for-canberra-locals-only/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwzZj2BRDVARIsABs3l9I0AWAhdy9nsW__iT1KdGQo1PKQ3VTXLs-4S7v03yI4dX2C4nfNudQaAm3kEALw_wcB

Ovolo Nishi Hotel

Okay, this one is really cool. Restaurant in a room! Partnering with Monster Kitchen and Bar, you can have a room all to yourself as you dine on the delicious 3 or 5 course meal with the cellar list and martini trolley. Perfect for a date night with that someone special (I mean my partner deserves this after putting up with me for all this time). The rooms are truly one of a kind and create an amazing atmosphere to enjoy.

Link: https://ovolohotels.com/ovolo/offers/restaurant-in-room-with-monster/

QT Canberra

Sick of working from home. Need to live that high life for a day (or more). Well QT are offering you something special. Grab your laptop, phone and tablet and get to work in one of their designer rooms for a day. The room has high speed internet, desk, chair, fully stocked mini bar and a QT Dream bed for you to watch your favourite movies (because we are all working so hard from home right now). Sign me up!

Link: https://www.qthotels.com/canberra/offers/hotel/work-from-hotel/

Character Home in Manuka

There is no way I can afford to live in Manuka BUT I could share with a few friends OR for a special date night. Ok, this place is massive, is so close to some fab eateries and has a FIREPLACE! Sit me down right in front and I’ll never move!

Link: https://www.airbnb.com.au/rooms/27915857?location=Canberra%2C%20Australian%20Capital%20Territory&source_impression_id=p3_1590022141_GuN8NYeGWx53FegD&guests=1&adults=1

Kingston Foreshore

Who doesn’t want lake views in Canberra? Well, when you wake up that is all you will see. Plus being on the lake, think of all the great restaurants doing takeaway AND you can just head out on a nice walk.

Link: https://www.airbnb.com.au/rooms/11801803?location=Canberra%2C%20Australian%20Capital%20Territory&source_impression_id=p3_1590022247_LIBPm6OUAb8rmUBs&guests=1&adults=1