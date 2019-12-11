Stay Cool At This Insane Pool Pop-Up At The Australia Vs New Zealand First Test Today

'Tis the season where the saying, "treat yo' self" becomes a dangerous habit, this being one of those moments.

Cricket fans visiting the Perth Stadium to watch the first test will have the opportunity to enjoy all things summer and Australian.

The Boundary Beach Club is inspired by Perth’s own very iconic beaches and is dubbed to be the perfect spot to enjoy the historic Domain Day-Night Test against New Zealand this week on 12th December.

It is a 14-metre pool, built across three bays of the stadium and will fit hundreds of fans at a time and is part of an effort to attract patrons back to the long-form of the game.

Each session will last two hours and attendees will be asked to move to a reserved seat in category D of the venue.

Each session includes unlimited pool access, a gourmet barbecue lunch and bottomless beverage package.

Sound too good to be true? Well be warned, this experience comes at a hefty price, $250 a ticket to be exact.

But, the money raised through the pool will support Telethon and Foodbank WA’s School Breakfast Program.

We know this price might still be too steep for some so don't fret, we have a sneaky tip for those who might not be able to afford the full-priced ticket.

Word on the street is that there will be photographers scanning the crowds for the best “beach ready” outfit and if snapped and in possession of a general match ticket — you could score a chance to be elevated to the deck pool for a two-hour session!

So get those costumes ready people! This is a VIP experience you won't want to miss.

For more information, click here.

Missed Heidi, Xavier and Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.