State of Origin opener headed to Townsville

As Melbourne goes into lockdown, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has planned to pinch the State of Origin opener on the ninth of June.

According to 7 news, Palaszczuk has confirmed she is in discussions with the NRL about hosting the series opener between Queensland and New South Wales.

Today she said, “With concerns about another outbreak in Victoria, we’ll ensure that Queensland is ready to host the State of Origin opener in 13 days”.

Melbourne goes into lockdown:

Suncorp Stadium and Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville have been amongst the discussion as potential venues that will host.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr