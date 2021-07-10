State Of Origin III Has Been Moved To The Gold Coast From Newcastle

State of Origin III has been relocated again, this time moving from Newcastle to the Gold Coast as the code tries to dodge COVID.

There's been no community transmission in Newcastle, but the government's worried the event could have posed a risk if it had gone ahead with a crowd.

NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo said they had to respect the NSW Government's restrictions.

“The Gold Coast has a very low infection rate and both Origin camps are currently located within driving distance of Cbus Stadium. It means neither team will be disadvantaged by travel,’’ he said.

There will be a capacity crowd of over 27,000 allowed at Wednesday night's game.

