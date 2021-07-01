State Leaders to Take PM to Task Over Making AstraZeneca Available for Under 40’s

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement to make AstraZeneca available for all Australian adults has been received with mixed reactions.

GP's have been given an indemnity clearance so people under 40 can go to their doctor directly and weigh up the risks.

Concerns of fearmongering as QLD continues to blast PM on AstraZeneca advice

Epidemiologist Professor Catherine Bennett has told Channel 7 people need to be able to make an informed decision.

"The individual decision should be supported by a GP conversation. It’s really important it is an informed consent. So, that's what this is about, making sure that conversation happens, so you've got all the information at hand and can you can still make your own decision and now it’s a bit clearer how that can happen through the GP process" - Prof Catherine Bennett

But Queensland Premier Anastasia Palayshay has slammed move, telling 7.30 she doesn't want under-40s to contemplate AstraZeneca.

"We've always listened to the health advice and it stood us in good stead, but I don’t want people giving out incorrect advice that could put people’s lives in danger" - Premier Anastasia Palayshay

With the sluggish Covid vaccine roll-out Mr Morrison insists health advice on the AstraZeneca jab hasn't changed.

