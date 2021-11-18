State Government Push To Fill Tourism Jobs In NQ

The state government have set aside $7.5 million to help fill tourism work in Queensland's north.

The 'Work in Paradise' scheme aims to entice southerners to make the move for work.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland Chairman Ken Chapman says thousands of local jobs were lost during the pandemic, and the sector needs reviving.

"Anyone down south, friends and relatives that you think might want to come up - come on up, cause we've got plenty of capacity right now."

Queensland Tourism Industry Council Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said around 4,000 tourism and hospitality jobs are vacant across the state.

“Even before the pandemic we had staff shortages, but now as domestic tourism picks up it is becoming very apparent that there are dramatic labour shortages across the industry.”

"Come on up and help us drive this industry!”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said supporting tourism sector coming out of lockdown is vital to Queensland’s Economic Recovery Plan.

A 'Work in Paradise' advertising blitz will be blasted across TVs, screens, radio, online and social media in Queensland.

