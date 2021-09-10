StarTrack Threatens To Strike Over Lack Of Job Security

StarTrack, an Australia Post owned company is set to strike against management over job security.

On Friday morning, StarTrack staff supported a proposal to walk off the job if their management did not agree to several demands made by the Transport Workers Union (TWU).

Among the demands: capping the amount of work that can be outsourced to lower-paid contract workers, a guarantee that work is offered to employees first and a guarantee that workers from contract hire firms will get the same pay and work conditions as staff.

Should negotiations break down, the vote could grind StarTrack operations to a halt and cause further exacerbation on delayed e-commerce deliveries.

“Workers have no choice but to fight for their jobs and they’ve sent that message through a strong vote for the right to go on strike. The ball is in StarTrack’s court and we implore the major transport operator to act responsibly.” - TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine

A representative for StarTrack says the company is disappointed the threats of action have eventuated at “a time when the crucial supply of essential goods has never been more important."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.