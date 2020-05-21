Perth’s Drive In Cinema Is Re-Opening This Weekend So You Can Finally Watch Something Not On Netflix

This is not a drill people, Perth's favourite drive-in cinema is officially re-opening so you can finally get out of the house and enjoy a flick that's not on Netflix.

From Friday 22 May, Galaxy Drive-In Cinema in Kingsley will be open.

The drive-in cinema will be open Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with two movies each weekend night, you'll be able to park up, recline your car seat and enjoy iconic flicks like Sonic the Hedgehog and Playing with Fire.

You don't even need to wind down your windows to hear the movie, all you gotta do is turn on your radio and it'll be streamed straight through!

The best part?

It is only $11 per adult and $5.50 for kids, but Tuesday night is bargain night where an entire carload of people will only set you back $22.

But yes, you will need a car for this one or just find a mate who has one! Click here for more info.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.