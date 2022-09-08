Stars Pay Tribute To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The world is mourning Britain's longest-serving monarch, Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II this morning with the Royal Family announcing her death on social media.

Her majesty passed peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland, aged 96, just 17 months after the passing of her husband Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh.

Many stars have reached out on social media to share their tributes and even moments they got to meet the Queen.

May she rest in peace.

