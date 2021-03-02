Stars Pay Tribute To Aussie Music Legend Michael Gudinski

So sad

Article heading image for Stars Pay Tribute To Aussie Music Legend Michael Gudinski

Australia lost an iconic music legend overnight with the sad passing of Michael Gudinski at 68-years-old.

Michael Gudinski was a key figure in shaping the Australian music industry.

He founded the Mushroom Group in 1972 at just 20 years old, which flourished into Australia’s largest independent entertainment group covering touring, record labels, publishing, merchandising, booking agencies, film and television production and creative services.

Many of the stars Michael worked with over the years have taken to social media to express their sadness over his passing...

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post

RIP Michael. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

 

2 March 2021

michael gudinski
Listen Live!
michael gudinski
michael gudinski
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs