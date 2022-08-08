Stars Pay Tribute To Aussie Icon Olivia Newton-John

With the sad passing of screen and musical star Olivia Newton-John, friends, family and celebs have taken to social media to pay tribute to her legacy and the path she paved for those to come after her.

Kylie Minogue posted a heartfelt message to her fans saying she's been a fan since she was just 10 years old

John Travolta posted a touching tribute to his friend and Grease co-star

Glee star Chris Colfer reminisced on his time spent working with Olivia on the show...

Delta Goodrem farewelled her mentor and friend...

Olivia is truly leaving an incredible legacy behind including movies like Grease and Xanadu plus songs we all know and adore like Physical and Two Strong Hearts.

Vale Dame Olivia Newton-John.

