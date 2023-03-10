Stars of Newcastle 2023

Stars of Newcastle is back for 2023 with a whole new squad of local personalities who are ready to put their talent to the test to dance for cancer!

The Stars consist of business and local community leaders who will learn to dance with the help of dance teachers to raise funds to go towards a cancer-free future.

Curtains open on Friday the 2nd of June, with guests to be treated to a night of fun, DANCING, food, and spectacular entertainment, so make sure you're there!

For tickets or to show your support, click here.

With 1 in 2 Australians diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, the money raised from this event will go towards Cancer Council NSW and their world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey.

Once again Hit106.9 will be hosting an exclusive VIP function just before showtime so be ready for a magnificent night!