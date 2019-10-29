‘The Mandalorian’ Has A New Trailer & ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Freaking Out

We know that Disney+ has a very enticing streaming catalogue, including original shows from the Marvel Comics Universe and even a Lizzie McGuire reboot. November 19 can’t come fast enough!

One of the most exciting additions to the streaming service will be The Mandalorian, an original spin-off series from the Star Wars universe.

Yep, Star Wars has an official TV series and it looks seriously epic.

Today, Disney have thrown us a bone by dropping a new trailer for what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year. Let’s just say I have opened my wallet and my card is ready for sign-up day.

Disney+ will be available in Australia on November 19. You can’t pre-purchase a membership at this stage, but you can register for updates here.

