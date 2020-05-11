Star Wars Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Last Night’s LEGO Masters Episode

Sunday night's episode of LEGO Masters touched on a topic that many of us hold close to our hearts - Star Wars!

However fans of Star Wars have had a couple of issues with the way their beloved franchise was portrayed.

Parente from LEGO Masters Deconstructed is our Star Wars expert while co-host Zoe really isn't that familiar with the series. Parente represented all Star Wars fans while explaining what they got right and wrong on the show:

