Star Wars Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Last Night’s LEGO Masters Episode

May the force be with you?

Article heading image for Star Wars Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Last Night’s LEGO Masters Episode

Sunday night's episode of LEGO Masters touched on a topic that many of us hold close to our hearts - Star Wars!

However fans of Star Wars have had a couple of issues with the way their beloved franchise was portrayed. 

Parente from LEGO Masters Deconstructed is our Star Wars expert while co-host Zoe really isn't that familiar with the series. Parente represented all Star Wars fans while explaining what they got right and wrong on the show:

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

13 hours ago

Lego Masters
TV
Star Wars
Listen Live!
Lego Masters
TV
Star Wars
Lego Masters
TV
Star Wars
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs