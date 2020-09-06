Stan Walker Opens Up About Having His Whole Stomach Removed After Discovering He Had A Rare Cancer

He literally doesn't have one anymore...

Article heading image for Stan Walker Opens Up About Having His Whole Stomach Removed After Discovering He Had A Rare Cancer

The Australian Idol winner and New Zealand singer now officially has a new book! 

Stan Walker opened up about his new book and his experience with a rare hereditary cancer which meant he had to get his whole stomach removed...

Take a listen to the full chat below:

