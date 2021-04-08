Stan Have Announced When RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Is Dropping!

In some huge news this morning, the legends over at Stan have announced when the Aussie version of RuPaul's Drag Race will be appearing on the streaming service!

May 1st!

The show is set to star queens from all over Australia and New Zealand including Etcetera Etcetera, Kita Mean, Karen From Finance, Maxi Shield, Jojo Zaho, Scarlet Adams, Elektra Shock, Anita Wiglet, Art Simone and Coco Jumbo!

We cannot WAIT!

