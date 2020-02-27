Stacey Reveals Mikey Said He Wishes He Kissed Her!

This morning, Hit Entertainment were joined by MAFS bride, Stacey, who revealed there was another groom that was keen on her...Mikey.

There's rumours going around that Stacey & Mikey have done the deed - which she flatly denies.

But if there's one thing Stacey is standing by, it's that Mikey was KEEN!

After a friendly coffee date where Mikey spilled the beans about Michael's infidelity, he tried giving it a go with Stacey.

