Stacey Dash's Husband Tries To Leave Marriage He Was 'Hypnotised' Into

Stacey Dash, best known for her role as Dionne in the 1995 film, Clueless, is caught up in a messy divorce from her husband, Jeffrey Marty.

The pair wed in April 2018, just ten days after they first met, and earlier this year Dash filed for divorce.

Marty, also wanting out of the marriage has filed to have the marriage annulled due to him not being able to consent to the marriage because he claims he, wait for it, was hypnotised into the marriage.

It's common that we see celebrity relationship breakdown, but this is possibly the most bizarre relationship breakup we've seen.



Here's more details how Jeffrey Marty was 'hypnotised' into his marriage:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.