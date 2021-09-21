Stabbing Altercation At Coorong Hotel

Police are investigating a stabbing at the Coorong Hotel on Tuesday morning, which left one man seriously injured.

Shortly after 3am, police and paramedics were called to Policeman’s Point on the Princes Highway to reports of an altercation between two men.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, the victim was discovered with stab wounds to his body, while the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The injured man was transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online here.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr