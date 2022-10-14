St Kilda Board Says Sacking Brett Ratten Was “Hardest Decision”

St Kilda’s decision shock announcement on Friday that it had sacked head coach Brett Ratten was “one of the hardest” it had to make.

Ratten, who had just signed a two-year contract extension less than 100 days ago, is believed to be as equally as “shocked” about the decision as the footy world was left on Friday morning.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Club President Andrew Bassat said Ratten was informed of the decision on Thursday evening following a board meeting that analysed the findings of an external review.

Mr Bassat acknowledged it was a difficult time for Ratten and his family and thanked him for his contributions.

“Brett is much loved and respected by many at the club and throughout the industry,” he said.

“Brett has given his heart and soul to the Club, and has shown immense care and passion for staff, players and the club’s supporters. We are grateful to him for leading the team to our first finals appearance and win in a decade in 2020.

“For all of us on the board, the decision to part ways with Brett was one of the hardest we have ever made.

“We know it is incredibly tough on the individual, but at the end of the day our duty to the club had to override our strong affection, regard and appreciation for Brett.”

The club will now begin its search in finding a replacement senior coach ahead of the 2023 season.

Australia Today with Steve Price provides honest opinion and real talk live and exclusive from 7-11am Monday to Friday. Listen below or download the LiSTNR app and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.