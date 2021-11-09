'Squid Game' Renewed For A Second Season

Squid Game is coming back, baby!

The show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has done a 180 on his previous comments about being reluctant to continue Squid Game, revealing it’s been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

Accruing a whopping 111 million unique viewers in its first month, the hit show quickly eclipsed Bridgerton as the biggest program to ever hit the streaming platform.

Find out how Squid Game's popularity backfired on Netflix:

So what do we know about Season 2? Honestly… not a whole lot.

Hwang has confirmed the series will keep the focus on Gi-Hun, telling the Associated Press the troubled protagonist will ‘come back, and he’ll do something for the world.’

As for behind-the-scenes details, it’s unclear whether Hwang will be taking full command of the writing and direction of the show again (a process which allegedly took him ten years) or if he’ll be utilising a writer’s room and outsourcing directorial duties, as he’d previously suggested.

Was Squid Game's success just lightning in a bottle? Hopefully we won't have to wait another decade to find out!

