'Squid Game' On-Track To Become Netflix's Most Streamed Series

South Korea has once again proven to be the dark horse of anti-capitalistic entertainment, with Netflix’s Squid Game being right on track to overtake Bridgerton as the streaming service’s most-watched series.

The first season, which is equal parts horrific, hilarious and heartbreaking, was released just under two weeks ago and follows a destitute Seong Gi-Hun (Number 456) as he competes against 455 competitors in a series of traps and challenges to win 45.6 billion South Korean Won ($53.4 million AUD).

Think about it as the in-between of The Hunger Games and Saw.

Though the show isn’t a ‘horror’ in the traditional sense, it focusses on the lengths some people will go to for money, and how far they can fall on their pursuit of grandeur.

