'Squid Game' Creator Reveals Gi-Hun Won't Be The Same In Season 2

The creator of Squid Game has been relatively secretive about what to expect from Season 2… until now!

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed Netflix’s most watched series, made some revelations during yesterday’s Emmy Awards.

Talking to Deadline (with the help of an interpreter), Dong-hyuk alluded to revenge being a core theme of Season 2, with Gi-hun (portrayed by Emmy 2022 winner, Lee Jung-jae) coming back for blood.

The character will return with a more serious attitude, contrasting against the light-hearted protagonist we followed in Season 1.

Real talk: could the new version of Gi-hun win Lee Jung-jae another Emmy?!

Jung-jae chimed into Dong-hyuk’s chat to reveal he has yet to see a script, but it’s worth mentioning the creator has already teased the return of the illusive Frontman and the introduction of the Red Light, Green Light robot’s boyfriend, so some semblance of a plan is clearly in place.

While the next installment of the dystopic K-Drama was confirmed back in June, a release date for Season 2 has yet to be announced.

We’re just hoping it won’t take the ten years it took to perfect Season 1!

