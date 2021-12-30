Squid Game Creator Has Hinted At A Possible Season 3!

Are you a Squid Game fan? Of course you are, 111 million viewers watched the show in its first four weeks on Netflix and it's had billions of views since!

Thankfully, we're getting a second season, with the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealing Netflix renewed it. But what about a third season?

Hwang spoke to Korean broadcaster, KBS recently and hinted that another season could be on the cards.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3. We will come to a conclusion any time soon," he said.

So what do we know about season 2 then? Honestly…not a whole lot.

Hwang has confirmed the series will keep the focus on Gi-Hun, telling the Associated Press the troubled protagonist will "come back, and he’ll do something for the world".

Watch this space!

