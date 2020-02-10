Spread The L-O-V-E And Adopt A Pawfect Pal This Valentine’s Day

If you’re ready to adopt an animal into your life, and are looking to give some love this Valentine’s Day- this is for you!

Townsville City Council’s Animal Care and Adoption Centre are offering 50% off all animals until the end of February.

It’s perfecting timing to add some more love to your life by giving an animal a furever home.

All animals available for adoption are desexed, wormed, microchipped, and have had their first vaccination.

If you already have animals at home, you can arrange for a meet and greet to make sure they will be best friends.

The Lonely Hearts Valentine’s Sale runs from 8 February to 29 February.

