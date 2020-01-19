Spotify Will Now Make A Playlist For Your Pet!

AND WE CAN'T WAIT TO TRY IT!

Yes you heard us correctly, Spotify will make a playlist especially for your pet

Want to give it a go? Head over to the Pet Playlist website.

Choose your pet from a very random assortment (cat, dog, iguana, bird, or hamster)

Define a few personality traits, add your pet’s name and a photo and BOOM

We can only assume it's real magic and don't want to hear anything else

Spotify makes your pet a custom playlist that they will love and put on every time they invite their other pet friends over for a pet party.. I assume...

Post
Jack Bingham

19 January 2020

Article by:

Jack Bingham

