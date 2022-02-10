SportsBet To Pay $3.7m In Penalty Fees For Spam Laws

Gambling agency SportsBet have been dealt a crushing blow, ordered to pay a record-breaking $3.7 million in fees after sending out unwanted spam ads.

Over 150,000 messages of gambling and promotion were sent to users who had previously tried to unsubscribe.

It's the biggest penalty in Australia for breaking laws on spamming.

The company is expected to pay $2.5 million for the infringement notice and refund $1.2 million to customers who received the unwanted spam.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said messages were sent to users who did not sign up, detailing an unethical amount of 'incentive-based' texts.

“The Acma contacted Sportsbet on several occasions leading up to the investigation to let the gambling provider know it may have compliance problems and it failed to take adequate action," ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

“Sportsbet is a large and sophisticated company which should have robust systems in place to comply with spam laws and protect the interests of its customers.”

A SportsBet spokesperson said the betting agency accepts all findings, and promises to adhere to compensation laws.

"The non-compliance resulted from technical and systems failures that regrettably meant not all customer unsubscribe requests were actioned in a timely manner," the spokesperson said.

"Sportsbet suspended all email marketing for several months and implemented extensive system upgrades to ensure that all unsubscribe requests are now correctly actioned.

"Sportsbet takes these matters extremely seriously and is committed to ensuring that past failings are not repeated."

