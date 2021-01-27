Sports Teams In And Around Canberra You Can Join TODAY!

New year, new you - so what better time to get fit and have a lot of fun doing it, by joining one of the hundreds of social sports teams across the Capital?

Hit104.7's workday gal Gemma plays soccer, and reckons it's the best thing she's ever done since moving to town.

"It's great being part of a team where you all have a lot of fun and make some amazing friendships along the way," she said.

If you're keen to take the plunge and sign up as an individual or team, here are a few that are currently open for registrations!

Aussie Rules Football

Master the art of the handball (it is not easy), and join the Summer Season at Reid Oval, with spots in AC/CD on Monday night's, or INXS on Thursday's.

The season kicks off at the beginning of February and runs for 10 weeks.

They say an average midfielder in a professional AFL game runs about 15kms in 90 mins, so get ready for some cardio!

Basketball

Summer Season for indoor Basketball kicks off in a week or so at Mt Stromlo High School, Lanyon High School, Merci College in Braddon and Canberra High, with options to play Tuesday or Thursday nights, and also Wednesdays (Women only).

The season runs for 10 weeks, and there are a number of teams looking for players!

Alternatively you can also register your own team, but it's pretty much a rule that it needs to be punny, so how about "Kobe Wan Enobi?"

Source: Urban Rec Canberra

Beach Volleyball

Play Beach Volleyball in Lyneham, with games running on Sunday and Wednesday afternoon/ evenings at Lynheam Recreation Park.

The website doesn't say anything about whether or not you can wear a skimpy bikini like the Brazilians do, but we suggest not.

Netball

If ya need some fitness and fun in your life, netty is your betty!

10 week seasons across the ACT are kicking off soon so get your registration in quick, at either Merci College, Braddon or UC Secondary College Lake Ginninderra.

Soccer

Dickson Fields and Merci College Braddon host a number of soccer teams looking for players at the moment, with the comps held on Monday-Wednesdays and Sundays.

Learn how to Bend it like Beckham, or laugh at yourself trying - as it's all for fun!

If the sport you're interested in didn't make the list, check out the UrbanRec Canberra website for registrations and a range of other fun, team sports to get involved with including Gridiron, Touch footy and multi-sport!