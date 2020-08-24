SPOILER: Meet The Next Intruder On The Bachelor

Bec Cvilikas is rumoured to be joining the cast of The Bachelor after paparazzi photos emerged!



We have dusted off The Bachelor history book to look at the relationship between past Bachelors and intruders, and although an intruder has never been the last girl standing, there's always a first for everything! This year's next intruder could be the one that takes it out.

Fans have found that previous promos of The Bachelor have shown a blonde contestant who is currently not a part of the cast.

This is clear evidence that another intruder will be entering the mansion at some stage. Surely you didn't think Kaitlyn arriving at the photoshoot in a wedding dress would be the only twist?

Eagle-eyed fans of the show have theorised that Bec Cvilikas will be the next intruder to join the cast, and after paparazzi photos emerged, you may not want to sign off on Bella receiving the final rose.

Here's what we know:

