SPOILER ALERT: MAFS’ Bryce Confirms His Relationship Status With Melissa

As we head towards the pointy end of this season of Married At First Sight, we’re starting to get a better indication for which couples might actually make it out of the experiment still together.

This morning, Bryce joined the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi to defend his being labelled a ‘liar’ before confirming that - SPOILER ALERT - he and Melissa are 100% still a couple AND living together.

Take a listen:

