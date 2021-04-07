SPOILER ALERT: MAFS’ Bryce Confirms His Relationship Status With Melissa
This season is almost over!
Channel Nine
As we head towards the pointy end of this season of Married At First Sight, we’re starting to get a better indication for which couples might actually make it out of the experiment still together.
This morning, Bryce joined the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi to defend his being labelled a ‘liar’ before confirming that - SPOILER ALERT - he and Melissa are 100% still a couple AND living together.
Take a listen:
