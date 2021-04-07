SPOILER ALERT: MAFS’ Bryce Confirms His Relationship Status With Melissa

This season is almost over!

Article heading image for SPOILER ALERT: MAFS’ Bryce Confirms His Relationship Status With Melissa

Channel Nine

As we head towards the pointy end of this season of Married At First Sight, we’re starting to get a better indication for which couples might actually make it out of the experiment still together.

This morning, Bryce joined the Hit Network’s Cliffo & Gabi to defend his being labelled a ‘liar’ before confirming that - SPOILER ALERT - he and Melissa are 100% still a couple AND living together.

Take a listen:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Entertainment News Team

7 April 2021

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Married At First Sight
Cliffo and Gabi
Listen Live!
Married At First Sight
Cliffo and Gabi
Married At First Sight
Cliffo and Gabi
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs