It's Official, Splendour In The Grass Has Been Moved To 2021

Splendour in the Grass has officially moved its 2020 festival, which had Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes and Flume headlining, to 23rd - 25th July 2021.

The 20th Anniversary event had originally been rescheduled from Friday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July to October 2020.

But, the Splendour team were conscious that the October dates clashed with some Year 12 and university exams and hoped that those students will now be able to celebrate with them in July 2021 instead!

