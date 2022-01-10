'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Overtakes 'Titanic' On The Box Office's All-Time Top 10

It’s been a tough 18 months for cinemas around the world, with Little Miss ‘Rona delaying movie releases and pushing venues to shut up shop while things sort themselves out.

While the impact on the industry is indisputable, a particular movie has managed to crack the charts and become one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already surpassed Titanic on the U.S. Box Office’s Top 10, sitting at #6 on the ‘Domestic’ charts and #8 overall.

The ‘Worldwide’ Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time (adjusted for inflation):

01. Avatar ($3,964,833,046 AUD)

02. Avengers: Endgame ($3,895,562,561 AUD)

03. Titanic ($3,065,826,839 AUD)

04. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens ($2,069,521,700 AUD)

05. Avengers: Infinity War ($2,852,371,682 AUD)

06. Jurassic World ($2,326,219,206 AUD)

07. The Lion King ($2,315,612,412 AUD)

08. Spider-Man: No Way Home ($2,139,255,617 AUD)

09. The Avengers ($2,114,973,386 AUD)

10. Furious 7 ($2,110,135,628 AUD)

While the list is somewhat unsurprising, it is interesting to think about which companies produced/own the flicks.

As if owning LucasFilm and Marvel wasn’t enough, the acquisition of 20th Century Fox (who produced Avatar and Titanic) means Disney holds the rights to eight of the Top 10 films.

Wild.

Catch the exciting news about the future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: