Spider-Man 3 Is Set To Have Multiple Old-School Villains & Yes, Doctor Octopus Is One Of Them!

This just in, your favourite super-villain from the OG Spider-Man series is officially back!

According to The Hollywood Reporter Doctor Octopus, aka Alfred Molina, is set to take centre stage in the next Marvel movie, Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland.

He quickly won fans hearts back in the 2004 sequel of Spider-Man 2 as Otto Octavius, a distinguished scientist who becomes an eight-limbed villain, pushing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man character to his limits.

His rumoured involvement in the new series started late last month when GWW reported that Molina had been seen on set but, he's not the only original Spider-Man villain rumoured to be making a comeback!

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jamie Foxx suggested that three different Spider-Men could appear in the film, which includes J.K. Simmons aka J. Jonah Jameson who, from the look of things, ended up colluding with the villain at the end of Far From Home and Foxx himself, also returning set to be returning as Electro after his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Yes, you know what that means!

This next Spider-Man movie will feature multiple villains from across Tobey Maguire AND Andrew Garfield spidey eras and honestly, we can't wait to see how it all comes together!

Although it's unclear whether the villains will be playing the same versions of their characters from previous films or a new take on the classic comic villains but one thing's for sure, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be back!

Of course, we'll be expecting some multiverse shenanigans will come into play!

The only sad news is that this new flick isn't set to be released until December 17, 2021, so we suggest (if you haven't already during COVID) going back and rewatching all the Marvel and Spidey movies in order.

Cause, heaven knows it'll probably take you that long to get through them all anyway!

Here's the trailer below:

