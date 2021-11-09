Sperm whale dies after two days stranded on Flinders Island

A sperm whale that was stranded on Flinders Island died on Tuesday afternoon.

The 12-tonne whale became stranded on the North East River on Sunday, and efforts were made to get the animal into deeper water.

Marine conservation staff sedated the male sperm whale before it eventually died of natural causes.

The Tasmania Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment (DPIPWE) has taken samples of the whale for research.

Scientists will be examining any pollutants the whale may have consumed and investigating the reason why it became stranded in the first place.

This is the second whale to become stranded on a Tasmanian beach in less than a month.

