Speed A Potential Factor In Bass Highway Fatal Crash

Tragically, a 50-year-old man has died in a single vehicle crash on the Bass Highway near Deloraine overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, 3km west of the town about 7pm on Sunday, to find the sole driver of the car, an Invermay man dead at the scene.

“Speed and inattentiveness are believed to be contributing factors in the crash,” police said in a statement.

“Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, or anyone who may have seen a white Mazda 323 driving erratically on the highway near Deloraine around 7pm on Sunday night.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to contact authorities or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

