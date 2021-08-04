Three new cases of Covid will not affect plans for spectators at community sport this weekend.

Restrictions have been peeled back to allow thousands of people to return to the sidelines, however, there are strict rules to adhere to.

Spectators to return to local sport this weekend

Up to a thousand people will be allowed at various fixtures across the state provided masks are worn, social distancing is observed, and remain seated while eating or drinking, says SA Health.

The change in restrictions also means the cap on the showdown at Adelaide Oval will be extended to 15,000 people.

12,000 of those spectators will be club members seated around the stadium with masks on, the remaining 3,000 spaces are for corporate seating.

Out of the three new cases, only one was locally acquired, a man in his 20’s linked to the Modbury case, who did not show symptoms, but was in quarantine.

Just fifty people linked to the Modbury cluster remain in quarantine.

