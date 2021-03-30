Spectacular sight to celebrate military milestone

There’ll be a load roar echoing across Canberra on Wednesday morning.

More than 60 historic and current military aircraft will soar through the skies of the Nation’s Capital, marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force.

From 10:30am a ceremonial formation will make its way north over Lake Burley Griffin from Government House to the parliamentary Triangle before flying along ANZAC Parade and beyond the War Memorial.

That will be followed by a flypast, commencing just after 11am, wrapping up by 12pm with a display from the Roulettes.

Director of Air Operations, Group Captain Tim Sloane said a lot of planning has gone into the big day.

“A grand parade of aircraft is what we’re calling it, as they fly down the centre of Lake Burley Griffin.”

While also promising it will be quite the spectacle.

“There’ll be all types of current air force aircraft, some of them are really big, with some help from Navy and Army helicopters as well.”

Australia’s Defence Personnel Minister, Darren Chester said it’s an important to remember the service and sacrifice of the generations of Aussies who have proudly worn the Air Force uniform.

“More than 350,000 Australians have served in Air Force since 1921, and more than 11,000 have died in service.”

“When Air Force was established, the fledgling service had just 149 people – aviation pioneers who had flown with the Australian Flying Corps.” He added.

During the display a number of roads will be closed, including ANZAC Parade, Parkes Way and the Kings Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue bridges.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and keep their eyes on the road if behind the wheel during the flypast.

Further details of Wednesday’s ceremony can be found here.