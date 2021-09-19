SpaceX Arrives Safely Back On Earth Carrying The First Civilians To Ever Head Into Space

History has been made off the coast of Florida, USA where the first civilian space crew has safely arrived back on Earth.

The amateur astronauts splashed down this morning after three days orbiting the planet onboard SpaceX capsule, Inspiration4.

Four civilians launched into space from the Kennedy Space Centre on September 16, carrying an entrepreneur, a childhood cancer survivor and two sweepstake winners.

They touched down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida on Sunday morning.

This is the first time civilians have travelled to space, opening up a new world of possibilities for space travel.

