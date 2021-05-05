Soz But Last Night’s LEGO Masters Challenge Set David & Gus Up To Slip

Are they still our front-runners?

Article heading image for Soz But Last Night’s LEGO Masters Challenge Set David & Gus Up To Slip

Channel Nine

Last night’s episode of LEGO Masters saw competition favourites David and Gus truly challenged for the first time!

But should we be putting our bets behind some underdog winners after last night’s performance, or are our resident ‘hot dads’ still miles ahead of the rest?

Take a listen below as Parente & Zoe from the LEGO Masters: Deconstructed podcast dissect all! 

What do you think of LEGO Masters Season 3 so far? Do you agree with Parente & Zoe? Let us know in our Facebook comments!

5 May 2021

