South-East Queensland To Enter Snap Lockdown From 4PM

The Queensland Government has sent 11 Local Government Areas into lockdown from 4PM this afternoon after the state discovered six new Covid-19 cases.

According to Deputy Premier Steven Miles, the new cases are believed to be linked to a student from a Brisbane High School.

All cases are confirmed to have the highly infectious Delta strain.

The snap lockdown will go into affect from 4PM today, finishing at 4PM on Tuesday and will affect south-east Queensland.

The new restrictions will require people to only leave their homes for essential purposes such as grocery shopping, essential work, exercise (within 10km of your home) and medical treatments including vaccinations.

Only essential workers will be allowed to send their children to school.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the lockdown is strict but necessary to get the situation under control.

"We received the advice of the chief health officer, and the premier has ordered that we move strongly and implement all of the restrictions advised by the chief health officer," he said.