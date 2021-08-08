South-East Queensland To Come Out Of Lockdown From 4pm Today

South-east Queensland's lockdown will end at 4pm on Sunday, but restrictions will stay in place.

The state recorded 7 new cases of COVID-19, including 1 on the Gold Coast and 1 in Cairns.

The 11 LGAs will be allowed 10 visitors to their homes, including those who live there. They will be able to visit loved ones in hospital and aged care.

Queenslanders are required to keep wearing masks, especially in the 11 LGAs.

Schools will reopen but all school staff are required to wear masks, as well as all high school students.

Community sport will not be permitted, and those in the 11 LGAs can travel but not to regional QLD for the next 2 weeks.

However, Cairns and Yarrabah will begin a 3-day lockdown after the one new case in the community, which has the Chief Health Officer and Premier concerned. The positive case was infectious in the community for 10 days.

There were 26,286 COVID tests in the last 24 hours and there were over 8,000 vaccines administered.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.