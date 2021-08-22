South Australians Will Need An Exemption To Return From Victoria From Tonight

South Australians returning from Victoria will need an exemption to return home and will come into effect from 6pm Sunday August 22.

Commissioner of Police Grant Stevens announced the new rules on Saturday, after the Victorian Government announced the whole state would go into lockdown.

The following changes will come into effect:

All returning South Australian residents and people who are genuinely relocating can no longer enter SA (Level 6 requirements). They can apply for an exemption through SA Health. People fleeing Domestic Violence are now subject to level 5 requirements (COVID-19 test day 1, 5 & 13, subject to 14 days quarantine at a place determined by an authorised officer and must wear a mask at any time that they come into contact with the public for a period of 14 days after their arrival in SA).

People who are required to quarantine at home are reminded that regular compliance checks will take place.

Those people found not to be complying with the requirements may be subject to a fine or prosecution.

